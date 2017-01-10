DnB Asset Management AS Cuts Stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Danaher Corporation were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Danaher Corporation by 2.5% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 126,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,770,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Danaher Corporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,195,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,773,000 after buying an additional 65,079 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Danaher Corporation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 725,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,320,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Danaher Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 135,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its position in Danaher Corporation by 37.1% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 36,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) traded up 0.63% on Tuesday, hitting $81.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,497,753 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.61 and a 200 day moving average of $79.02. The stock has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.04. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $82.64.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Danaher Corporation had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm earned $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Danaher Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post $3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Danaher Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Danaher Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Danaher Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. RBC Capital Markets set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Danaher Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

In other Danaher Corporation news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 36,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total value of $2,878,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,366,829.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher Corporation

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates in five segments: Test & Measurement; Environmental; Life Sciences & Diagnostics; Dental, and Industrial Technologies. Its Test & Measurement segment offers products, software and services.

