DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Halliburton Company (HAL)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,226 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Halliburton Company were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton Company during the second quarter worth $126,987,000. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton Company by 2.7% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 22,821 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton Company by 11.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 113,060 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton Company during the second quarter worth $904,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) traded down 2.55% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.64. 9,767,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $47.23 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average of $46.97. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $56.98.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Halliburton Company had a negative net margin of 33.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post ($0.05) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Halliburton Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Halliburton Company in a research report on Friday. FBR & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton Company from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton Company in a report on Tuesday. Vetr lowered shares of Halliburton Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

In other news, President Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $177,897.54. Following the sale, the president now owns 301,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,923,753.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $58,857.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Company Profile

Halliburton Company is a provider of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: the Completion and Production segment, and the Drilling and Evaluation segment. The Company’s Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion products and services.

