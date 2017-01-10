Discovery Communications, Inc. (DISCA) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,753 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 50.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,522,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,632,000 after buying an additional 5,175,467 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 585.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,859,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,925,000 after buying an additional 1,588,653 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 86.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,369,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,788,000 after buying an additional 1,097,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,623,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,122,000 after buying an additional 606,238 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 1,940.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 617,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,619,000 after buying an additional 587,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) traded down 1.97% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.34. 5,619,032 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.59. Discovery Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $29.75.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications, Inc. will post $1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Discovery Communications, Inc. (DISCA) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/discovery-communications-inc-disca-shares-sold-by-stephens-inc-ar/1147148.html.

DISCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Discovery Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc, (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments are U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.