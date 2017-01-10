Discovery Communications, Inc. (DISCA) Downgraded by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered shares of Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Discovery Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Argus lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.90.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) traded down 1.2092% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.5451. 2,615,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Discovery Communications has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0057 and a beta of 1.59.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business earned $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the third quarter worth $105,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 433.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications, Inc, (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments are U.S.

