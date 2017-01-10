Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) traded down 2.78% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 123,126 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $46.64 million. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm earned $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.72 million. Digital Turbine had a negative return on equity of 32.86% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post ($0.37) EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This article was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/digital-turbine-inc-apps-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research/1147102.html.

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 3.5% in the second quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,606,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 53,972 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 9.3% in the second quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 1,332,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 113,300 shares during the last quarter. Keane Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 19.5% in the second quarter. Keane Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,093,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 178,423 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 221.2% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,013,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 697,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 12.3% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 620,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 68,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc is engaged in delivering end-to-end products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other third parties to enable them to monetize mobile content. The Company operates its business in two operating segments: Advertising and Content.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.