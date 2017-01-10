Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have a $106.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $108.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DLR. Bank of America Corporation restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) traded down 0.31% on Monday, reaching $102.48. The company had a trading volume of 967,073 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.06 and its 200 day moving average is $97.90. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $113.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 70.63 and a beta of 0.13.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $546.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/digital-realty-trust-inc-dlr-receives-hold-rating-from-deutsche-bank-ag/1146817.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.15%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $167,456.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $941,823.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,541.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 2,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Gerstein Fisher raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 5,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, acquires, develops and manages technology-related real estate. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.