Diageo plc’s (DGE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) in a research note released on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DGE. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.40) target price (up from GBX 2,000 ($24.32)) on shares of Diageo plc in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.15) target price on shares of Diageo plc in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays PLC restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.15) target price on shares of Diageo plc in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($27.97) target price on shares of Diageo plc in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,308 ($28.07) price target on shares of Diageo plc in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo plc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,203.71 ($26.80).

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) traded down 0.18% during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2165.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,759,899 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,048.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,106.85. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,724.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,286.50. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 54.36 billion.

In related news, insider Franz B. Humer purchased 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,043 ($24.84) per share, with a total value of £8,274.15 ($10,062.20). Also, insider Javier Ferran purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,975 ($24.02) per share, for a total transaction of £256,750 ($312,233.98).

About Diageo plc

Diageo PLC is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company operates in various categories, including spirits and beer. Its geographic segments include North America; Europe, Russia and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. Its principal products includes Scotch whisky, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Irish Cream Liqueur, Wine, Raki, Tequila, Canadian Whisky, American Whiskey, Progressive Adult Beverages, Cachaca, Brandy and Ready to Drink.

