Deutsche Post AG (DPSGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DPSGY shares. DZ Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post AG in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post AG in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. RBC Capital Markets raised Deutsche Post AG from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Deutsche Post AG from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) opened at 33.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.00. Deutsche Post AG has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $33.84.

About Deutsche Post AG

Deutsche Post AG is a Germany-based logistics services provider. The Company operates four main business divisions: Mail; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight, and Supply Chain. The Mail business division comprises the transport and delivery of written communications and serves as an end-to-end service provider for the management of written communications.

