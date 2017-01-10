Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH) Raised to “Buy” at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $73.24 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DLPH. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delphi Automotive PLC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.01.

Shares of Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) opened at 69.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.15. Delphi Automotive PLC has a 52-week low of $55.59 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.07. The firm earned $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Delphi Automotive PLC had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 58.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delphi Automotive PLC will post $6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/delphi-automotive-plc-dlph-raised-to-buy-at-vetr-inc/1146349.html.

In related news, SVP Jugal K. Vijayvargiya sold 10,000 shares of Delphi Automotive PLC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,020,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Cowger sold 14,500 shares of Delphi Automotive PLC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $1,001,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,119.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Delphi Automotive PLC by 2.1% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 198,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Delphi Automotive PLC by 0.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Delphi Automotive PLC during the second quarter valued at $303,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Delphi Automotive PLC by 37.9% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Delphi Automotive PLC by 3.9% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 834,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,252,000 after buying an additional 31,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Delphi Automotive PLC

Delphi Automotive PLC is a vehicle components manufacturer. The Company operates through three segments: Electrical/Electronic Architecture; Powertrain Systems, and Electronics and Safety. It serves automotive and commercial vehicle markets. Its Electrical/Electronic Architecture segment includes electrical architecture and component products.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Automotive PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Automotive PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.