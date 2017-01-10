Dell Inc. (DELL) Bonds Trading 2.8% Higher

An issue of Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) debt rose 2.8% against its face value during trading on Tuesday. The debt issue has a 3.375% coupon and will mature on June 1, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $93.50 and were trading at $92.51 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its share price.
About Dell
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.