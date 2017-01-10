Delek Us Holdings, Inc. Acquires 3,800 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) Stock

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (NYSE:DKL) major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 3,800 shares of Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $112,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 13,400 shares of Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $390,476.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 3,520 shares of Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $99,158.40.

On Friday, December 23rd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 6,400 shares of Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $180,288.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 12,620 shares of Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.23 per share, with a total value of $356,262.60.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 11,319 shares of Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $326,100.39.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 18,510 shares of Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $532,162.50.

On Thursday, December 15th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 29,840 shares of Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $869,836.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 18,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $517,680.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 14,026 shares of Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $385,574.74.

On Monday, December 5th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 20,965 shares of Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $555,362.85.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (NYSE:DKL) opened at 32.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $798.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.36. Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $34.51.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company earned $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.61 million. Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 554.90%. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. will post $2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DKL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. by 123.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 361,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 199,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. by 50.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after buying an additional 87,019 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. by 11.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 244,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 24,355 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. by 485.4% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 214,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 178,058 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. by 7.8% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 135,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners, L.P.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products. The Company’s business primarily consists of certain crude oil, intermediate and refined products pipelines and transportation, storage, wholesale marketing, terminaling and offloading assets, which were previously owned, operated or held by Delek US Holdings, Inc (Delek), and assets acquired from unrelated third parties.

