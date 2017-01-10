Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Deckers’ focus on expanding its brand assortments, bringing more innovative line of products, targeting consumers digitally via marketing and sturdy eCommerce, and optimizing omni-channel distribution bode well. These initiatives not only aided the stock to outperform the Zacks categorized industry in the past one year but also helped post positive earnings surprise for the sixth straight quarter, as it reported second-quarter fiscal 2017 results. The quarterly earnings also increased 10.8% year over year. However, net sales fell 0.2% from the year-ago period. Management now expects net sales to decline in the band of 1.5–3% during fiscal 2017 and to be flat to down 2% during the third quarter. Deckers’ third quarter earnings projection also disappoints to an extent. The company envisions earnings in the band of $4.16–$4.28 per share for the quarter down from $4.78 in the prior-year period.”

DECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.44.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) traded up 2.33% on Tuesday, reaching $59.68. 511,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average is $60.06. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a one year low of $40.74 and a one year high of $69.94.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Deckers Outdoor Corporation had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business earned $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post $4.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 2.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 8.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 66.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation during the third quarter worth $3,866,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation during the third quarter worth $257,000.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing footwear, apparel and accessories for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company’s segments include operations of its brands, such as UGG, Teva, Sanuk and other brands; wholesale divisions, and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business, which includes E-Commerce business and retail store business.

