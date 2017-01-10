J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has GBX 670 ($8.15) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 680 ($8.27).

Separately, Numis Securities Ltd increased their price target on De La Rue plc from GBX 580 ($7.05) to GBX 659 ($8.01) and gave the company an add rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 625.25 ($7.60).

Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) traded up 0.25% during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 610.00. 70,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 595.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 592.13. The stock’s market cap is GBX 618.92 million. De La Rue plc has a 1-year low of GBX 395.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 647.00.

WARNING: “De La Rue plc (DLAR) Downgraded by J P Morgan Chase & Co to “Neutral”” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/de-la-rue-plc-dlar-downgraded-by-j-p-morgan-chase-co-to-neutral/1146551.html.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

In other De La Rue plc news, insider Jitesh Himatlal Sodha bought 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 586 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £16,144.30 ($19,633.10).

De La Rue plc Company Profile

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures and delivers banknotes to customers across the world. The Company’s segments include Currency, Identity Solutions, and Product Authentication and Traceability. The Currency segment provides printed banknotes, banknote paper and polymer substrates and banknote security components.

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.