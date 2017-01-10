DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DPM) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of DCP Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DPM) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

DPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DCP Midstream Partners, from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. RBC Capital Markets downgraded DCP Midstream Partners, from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded DCP Midstream Partners, from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. FBR & Co initiated coverage on DCP Midstream Partners, in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream Partners, from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.29.

DCP Midstream Partners, (NYSE:DPM) traded up 1.80% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.68. The company had a trading volume of 117,260 shares. DCP Midstream Partners, has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.61.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream Partners, by 12.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,130,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,003,000 after buying an additional 127,740 shares during the period. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream Partners, by 1.0% in the second quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,049,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,164,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream Partners, during the second quarter valued at about $11,182,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream Partners, by 8.4% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 961,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,171,000 after buying an additional 74,290 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream Partners, by 6.5% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 985,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,979,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DCP Midstream Partners,

DCP Midstream Partners, LP is a limited partnership. The Company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Services, NGL Logistics and Wholesale Propane Logistics. Its Natural Gas Services segment consists of a geographically diverse complement of assets and ownership interests that provide a range of wellhead to market services for its producer customer, which include gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting and storing natural gas, and fractionating NGLs.

