Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Group in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) opened at 55.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post $2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Margo Lynn Manning sold 4,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $163,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,520.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 14,003 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $793,690.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,112.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth $216,000. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth $281,000. RS Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 599,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,066,000 after buying an additional 19,220 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.2% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 716,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,513,000 after buying an additional 72,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

