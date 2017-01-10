Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $88.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a market perform rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) traded up 1.15% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.38. 557,814 shares of the stock traded hands. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average is $65.94.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post $3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 16.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 80.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.6% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 9.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

