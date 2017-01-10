Daniel Caruso Sells 78,927 Shares of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (ZAYO) Stock

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) CEO Daniel Caruso sold 78,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $2,439,633.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,492,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,855,602.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Caruso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Daniel Caruso sold 21,981 shares of Zayo Group Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $727,351.29.

On Monday, December 5th, Daniel Caruso sold 96,000 shares of Zayo Group Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $3,219,840.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Daniel Caruso sold 76,000 shares of Zayo Group Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $2,497,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Daniel Caruso sold 20,175 shares of Zayo Group Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $648,828.00.

Shares of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) opened at 30.97 on Tuesday. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $35.65. The firm’s market cap is $7.53 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71.

Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $504.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.81 million. Zayo Group Holdings had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Zayo Group Holdings during the third quarter worth $141,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Zayo Group Holdings by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zayo Group Holdings during the second quarter worth $157,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Zayo Group Holdings by 926.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Zayo Group Holdings during the third quarter worth $202,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zayo Group Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Zayo Group Holdings in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Zayo Group Holdings from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zayo Group Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Zayo Group Holdings in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

Zayo Group Holdings Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc is a provider of bandwidth infrastructure in the United States, Canada and Europe. The Company operates in five segments, including Dark Fiber Solutions, Network Connectivity, Colocation and Cloud Infrastructure, Zayo Canada and Other. Its key products include leased dark fiber, fiber to cellular towers and small cell sites, wavelength connections, Ethernet, Internet Protocol (IP) connectivity and cloud services.

