Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) Insider Sells $165,725.94 in Stock

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) insider H Raymond Bingham sold 14,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $165,725.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, H Raymond Bingham sold 15,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $167,700.00.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) opened at 11.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.69 billion. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $12.48.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation had a negative net margin of 37.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Corporation will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cypress Semiconductor Corporation in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cypress Semiconductor Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered Cypress Semiconductor Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation by 12.8% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation by 2.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 262,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation by 95.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 47,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation delivers solutions from automotive, industrial and networking platforms to interactive consumer and mobile devices. The Company’s segments include Programmable Systems Division, Memory Products Division, Data Communications Division and Emerging Technologies Division.

