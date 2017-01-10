Cynosure, Inc. (CYNO) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cynosure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CYNO. Brean Capital set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cynosure and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cynosure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cynosure in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Leerink Swann reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Cynosure in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Cynosure in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cynosure presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.43.

Cynosure (NASDAQ:CYNO) opened at 46.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.70. Cynosure has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $55.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average is $48.74.

Cynosure (NASDAQ:CYNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Cynosure had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cynosure will post $1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael R. Davin sold 16,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $732,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $189,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Douglas J. Delaney sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYNO. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cynosure by 57.4% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cynosure during the second quarter worth $141,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cynosure by 6.2% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Cynosure by 223.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cynosure by 27.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Cynosure Company Profile

Cynosure Inc (Cynosure) develops and markets aesthetic treatment systems that enable plastic surgeons, dermatologists and other medical practitioners to perform procedures to remove hair, treat vascular and benign pigmented lesions, remove multi-colored tattoos, revitalize the skin, reduce fat through laser lipolysis, reduce cellulite, clear nails infected by toe fungus, ablate sweat glands and improve gynecologic health.

