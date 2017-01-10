Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Raised to Neutral at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $67.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays PLC raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.07.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) traded up 1.46% during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.72. 181,192 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.66.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $317.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.04 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post $4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Jack A. Wood sold 36,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $2,689,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 13,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $1,115,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,918,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $45,712,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $17,809,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,109,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,786,000 after buying an additional 237,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,732,000 after buying an additional 188,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,109,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,735,000 after buying an additional 183,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding and bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, insurance, brokerage, mutual funds, leasing, treasury management, capital markets advisory and item processing services.

