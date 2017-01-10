Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation (NYSE:CCI) by 16.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,679 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International Corporation were worth $9,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Castle International Corporation (NYSE:CCI) traded down 1.5943% on Tuesday, hitting $84.3632. 1,271,491 shares of the stock traded hands. Crown Castle International Corporation has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $102.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.7934 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.67 and its 200 day moving average is $91.97.

Crown Castle International Corporation (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Crown Castle International Corporation had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $992 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corporation will post $0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 387.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle International Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International Corporation from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle International Corporation in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International Corporation in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.97.

In other news, Director Ari Q. Fitzgerald sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $276,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rob A. Fisher sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $157,226.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International Corporation

Castle International Corp. (CCIC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure, including towers and other structures, such as rooftops (towers), and to a lesser extent, distributed antenna systems (DAS), a type of small cell network (small cells), and interests in land under third party towers in various forms (third party land interests).

