Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WDR. Citigroup Inc. cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group boosted their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) opened at 19.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 2.02. Waddell & Reed Financial has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $27.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business earned $303.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.65 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial will post $1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 69.2% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 142,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the third quarter valued at about $2,991,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc is a mutual fund and asset management company. The Company provides investment management, investment advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution and shareholder services administration to Waddell & Reed Advisors group of mutual funds, Ivy Funds, Ivy Funds Variable Insurance Portfolios, InvestEd Portfolios and 529 college savings plan (collectively, the Funds), and the Ivy Global Investors Fund SICAV and its Ivy Global Investors sub-funds (the IGI Funds), and institutional and separately managed accounts.

