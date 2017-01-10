Credit Suisse Group (CS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on CS. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Credit Suisse Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays PLC raised Credit Suisse Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America Corporation raised Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Credit Suisse Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.44.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) traded down 0.06% on Wednesday, reaching $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,796 shares. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $20.05. The stock’s market cap is $32.58 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/credit-suisse-group-cs-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research/1146388.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth $131,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth $108,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth $138,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth $110,000. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a financial services company. The Company’s segments include Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, Strategic Resolution Unit and Corporate Center. The Swiss Universal Bank division offers advice and a range of financial solutions to private, corporate and institutional clients.

