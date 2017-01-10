Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

CS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Credit Suisse Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America Corporation raised Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Credit Suisse Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) opened at 15.61 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $20.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. The stock’s market cap is $32.60 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/credit-suisse-group-cs-raised-to-overweight-at-barclays-plc/1145952.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 93.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,946,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after buying an additional 939,896 shares during the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at $131,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at $762,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a financial services company. The Company’s segments include Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, Strategic Resolution Unit and Corporate Center. The Swiss Universal Bank division offers advice and a range of financial solutions to private, corporate and institutional clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.