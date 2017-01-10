Credit Capital Investments LLC Increases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Credit Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 410.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines comprises approximately 4.4% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 88.3% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 86,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the second quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $20,992,000. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 30,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) traded up 2.50% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.93. 8,432,251 shares of the company were exchanged. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. The firm earned $10.48 billion during the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post $5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen and Company boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Vetr raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.64 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $75,046.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,582,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and around the world. The Company’s operates through segments, including Airline Segment and Refinery Segment. The Airline segment is managed as a single business unit that provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and around the world and other ancillary airline services.

