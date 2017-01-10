Cray Inc (CRAY) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cray from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Cray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Cray in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) traded up 1.23% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,881 shares. Cray has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $43.79. The firm’s market cap is $819.34 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.15. Cray had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cray will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles A. Morreale sold 6,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $125,872.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cray by 206,026.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after buying an additional 440,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cray by 84.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,281,000 after buying an additional 453,089 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cray by 27.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 967,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after buying an additional 205,918 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cray by 24.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 643,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after buying an additional 128,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Cray by 2.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 757,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cray

Cray Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets and services the high-end of the high performance computing (HPC) market, primarily categories of systems, known as supercomputers and provides storage and data analytics solutions. The Company provides software, system maintenance, support services and engineering services related to supercomputer systems.

