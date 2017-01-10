Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 206,782 Shares of Stryker Corporation (SYK)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,971 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 206,782 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stryker Corporation were worth $20,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Corporation during the second quarter worth about $174,599,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation by 3.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,980,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,952,087,000 after buying an additional 1,095,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation by 20.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,280,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $752,594,000 after buying an additional 1,051,648 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation by 462.8% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 622,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,609,000 after buying an additional 511,986 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,156,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $498,082,000 after buying an additional 466,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) traded up 1.063% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.285. 486,325 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.375 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.96. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $123.55.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Stryker Corporation had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Stryker Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post $5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Stryker Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.72%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Stryker Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Stryker Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.95.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $1,971,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,154,843.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yin C. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.03, for a total value of $1,368,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,914.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker Corporation

Stryker Corporation (Stryker) is a medical technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Company’s Orthopaedics segment products consist of implants used in hip and knee joint replacements and trauma and surgeries. The Company’s MedSurg segment products consist of surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems (Instruments); endoscopic and communications systems (Endoscopy); patient handling and emergency medical equipment (Medical), and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices (Sustainability), as well as other medical device products used in a range of medical specialties.

