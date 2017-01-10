Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Equifax, Inc. (EFX)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 56.2% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 370.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,379.5% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) traded up 0.17% on Tuesday, reaching $120.04. 592,872 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.72 and a 200 day moving average of $127.02. Equifax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.72 and a 52-week high of $136.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company earned $804.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.05 million. Equifax had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post $5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Equifax, Inc. (EFX)” was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/crawford-investment-counsel-inc-reduces-position-in-equifax-inc-efx/1146920.html.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.09.

In related news, insider Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $400,051.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,595 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G. Thomas Hough bought 1,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.91 per share, with a total value of $113,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,520.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc is a provider of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments and consumers. The Company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions and Personal Solutions. USIS provides consumer and commercial information solutions to businesses in the United States, including online information, decisioning technology solutions, fraud and identity management services, portfolio management services, mortgage reporting and financial marketing services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.