Cowen and Company Lowers Air Canada Var Vtg (ACDVF) to Market Perform

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2017 // No Comments

Cowen and Company downgraded shares of Air Canada Var Vtg (NASDAQ:ACDVF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Air Canada Var Vtg in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of Air Canada Var Vtg (NASDAQ:ACDVF) opened at 10.189 on Wednesday. Air Canada Var Vtg has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $11.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.127.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cowen and Company Lowers Air Canada Var Vtg (ACDVF) to Market Perform” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/cowen-and-company-lowers-air-canada-var-vtg-acdvf-to-market-perform/1146124.html.

5 Day Chart for NASDAQ:ACDVF

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Var Vtg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada Var Vtg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

 

Latest News

Internationa Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Internationa Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Altria Group Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America Corporation
Altria Group Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America Corporation
Cowen and Company Lowers Air Canada Var Vtg to Market Perform
Cowen and Company Lowers Air Canada Var Vtg to Market Perform
Achaogen, Inc. Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Leerink Swann
Achaogen, Inc. Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Leerink Swann
Wingstop Inc. Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Group
Wingstop Inc. Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Group
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nano Dimension Ltd. to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nano Dimension Ltd. to Sell


Leave a Reply

 
© 2006-2017 The Vista Voice. Subscribe