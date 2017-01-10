Cowen and Company Lowers Air Canada Var Vtg (ACDVF) to Market Perform

Cowen and Company downgraded shares of Air Canada Var Vtg (NASDAQ:ACDVF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Air Canada Var Vtg in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
Shares of Air Canada Var Vtg (NASDAQ:ACDVF) opened at 10.189 on Wednesday. Air Canada Var Vtg has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $11.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.127.
