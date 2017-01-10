Scotiabank upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has C$15.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$14.50.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CJR.B. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/corus-entertainment-inc-cjr-b-raised-to-outperform-at-scotiabank/1145756.html.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.