Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR.B) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Monday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corus Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.86.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

