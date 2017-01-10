Corsair Capital Management L.P. Sells 6,022 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,833 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Thomaspartners Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,470 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) traded up 0.15% on Tuesday, hitting $82.67. 3,036,863 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.18. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.71 and its 200 day moving average is $82.16.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.50 billion for the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post $5.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 5,700 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $484,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stefano Pessina bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.41 per share, for a total transaction of $162,820,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

