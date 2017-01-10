Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Off Wall Street reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

In other Cooper Tire & Rubber Company news, Director John J. Holland sold 4,000 shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $151,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,866.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) opened at 37.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.04. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $40.75.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $751 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.09 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber Company will post $4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.86%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/cooper-tire-rubber-company-ctb-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts/1146001.html.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (Cooper) is a manufacturer and marketer of replacement tires. The Company specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sales of passenger car and light truck tires. Cooper and its subsidiaries sell medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. It has four business segments: North America, composed of its operations in the United States and Canada; Latin America, composed of its operations in Mexico, Central America and South America; Europe, and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.