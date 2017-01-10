Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Upgraded to Buy at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Buckingham Research currently has $125.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPS. Roth Capital set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a neutral rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) opened at 106.95 on Wednesday. Cooper-Standard Holdings has a 52-week low of $63.01 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.44 and a 200 day moving average of $95.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $855.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.18 million. Cooper-Standard Holdings had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cooper-Standard Holdings will post $10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cooper-Standard Holdings news, SVP William Pumphrey sold 7,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $707,680.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,107.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hill Advisors Genpar L.P. Oak sold 19,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $1,744,120.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings by 88.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings by 13.1% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings by 36.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after buying an additional 30,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cooper-Standard Holdings

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems components for use in passenger vehicles and light trucks. The Company operates through four segments, which include North America, Europe, South America and Asia Pacific.

