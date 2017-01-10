Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Major Shareholder Sells $8,082,000.00 in Stock

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $8,082,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Silver Point Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 5th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 60,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total value of $6,411,000.00.
- On Tuesday, December 27th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 35,600 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $3,751,528.00.
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 12,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,260,720.00.
- On Tuesday, December 20th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 30,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $3,139,500.00.
- On Monday, December 19th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 10,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $1,034,900.00.
- On Friday, December 16th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 62,886 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $6,445,186.14.
- On Tuesday, December 13th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 67,500 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $7,076,025.00.
- On Thursday, December 8th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 245,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $24,612,700.00.
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) traded up 1.25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.29. The company had a trading volume of 189,337 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.70. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.01 and a 12 month high of $109.81.
Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. Cooper-Standard Holdings had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $855.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. will post $10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Buckingham Research downgraded Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Group downgraded Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $115.00 price objective on Cooper-Standard Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings by 37.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings by 288.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings during the second quarter valued at $150,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings by 8.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings by 14.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.
About Cooper-Standard Holdings
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems components for use in passenger vehicles and light trucks. The Company operates through four segments, which include North America, Europe, South America and Asia Pacific.
