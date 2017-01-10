Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Major Shareholder Sells $8,082,000.00 in Stock

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $8,082,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Silver Point Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 60,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total value of $6,411,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 35,600 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $3,751,528.00.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 12,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,260,720.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 30,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $3,139,500.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 10,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $1,034,900.00.

On Friday, December 16th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 62,886 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $6,445,186.14.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 67,500 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $7,076,025.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 245,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $24,612,700.00.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) traded up 1.25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.29. The company had a trading volume of 189,337 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.70. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.01 and a 12 month high of $109.81.

Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. Cooper-Standard Holdings had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $855.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. will post $10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Major Shareholder Sells $8,082,000.00 in Stock” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/cooper-standard-holdings-inc-cps-major-shareholder-sells-8082000-00-in-stock/1147118.html.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Buckingham Research downgraded Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Group downgraded Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $115.00 price objective on Cooper-Standard Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings by 37.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings by 288.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings during the second quarter valued at $150,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings by 8.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings by 14.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper-Standard Holdings

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems components for use in passenger vehicles and light trucks. The Company operates through four segments, which include North America, Europe, South America and Asia Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.