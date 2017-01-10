Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,215 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 63.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 92.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $172,000.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) traded down 0.93% on Tuesday, hitting $18.03. 10,723,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $19.51.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business earned $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 74.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.02.

In related news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 8,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $163,315.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,538.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $922,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,365,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,935,117.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owns properties and conducts operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P., in which the Company holds approximately 99% of the partnership interests (OP units).

