Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (cnsl) to Issue Dividend of $0.39 on February 1st

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:cnsl) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.387 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th.

Consolidated Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CNSL) opened at 26.08 on Tuesday. Consolidated Communications Holdings has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $30.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Consolidated Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Consolidated Communications Holdings had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Communications Holdings will post $0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Consolidated Communications Holdings news, insider C Robert Udell, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $408,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,558.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings by 49.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings by 82.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 54,618 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings by 208.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 34,615 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings during the third quarter valued at $829,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consolidated Communications Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Group upped their price target on Consolidated Communications Holdings from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Consolidated Communications Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Drexel Hamilton lowered Consolidated Communications Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen and Company assumed coverage on Consolidated Communications Holdings in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc is a holding company with operating subsidiaries that provide integrated communications services in consumer, commercial and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

