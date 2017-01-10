ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on January 18th

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) opened at 24.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $743.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.89. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $26.65.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, FBR & Co lifted their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Chairman Frank Sorrentino III sold 6,417 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $117,431.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 564,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,329,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 1,660 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $32,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 373,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,431.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of ConnectOne Bank (the Bank), a New Jersey-chartered commercial bank. The Company operates in community bank segment. The Bank offers a range of deposit and loan products, and services to the general public, small and middle-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals residing, working and conducting business in its trade area.

