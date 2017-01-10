Connect Group PLC (CNCT) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Connect Group PLC (LON:CNCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.19) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.

CNCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.07) price target on shares of Connect Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. FinnCap restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 196 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Connect Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Connect Group PLC from GBX 200 ($2.43) to GBX 185 ($2.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reduced their price objective on Connect Group PLC from GBX 181 ($2.20) to GBX 164 ($1.99) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Connect Group PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 179 ($2.18).

Connect Group PLC (LON:CNCT) opened at 158.00 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 386.13 million. Connect Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 125.30 and a 1-year high of GBX 171.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 144.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 150.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from Connect Group PLC’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

About Connect Group PLC

Connect Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based distribution company. The Company’s segments include Connect News & Media: News Distribution (Smiths News); Connect News & Media: Media (DMD); Connect Parcel Freight (Tuffnells); Connect Education & Care (The Consortium), and Connect Books (Bertrams, Dawson Books and Wordery).

