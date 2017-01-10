Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Several analysts recently commented on CNAT shares. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) opened at 5.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $6.30. The firm’s market capitalization is $128.63 million.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.22) earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 87,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 42,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Courage Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 448,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to treat liver disease. The Company operates through commercialization and development of pharmaceutical products segment. The Company is engaged in developing emricasan, which is an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor for the treatment of patients with chronic liver disease.

