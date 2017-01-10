Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “With natural gas recovering significantly from its 17-year lows reached in March and Comstock being one of the most gas-weighted E&Ps, the company is poised to achieve significant share price appreciation. As it is, Comstock's large acreage position in the prolific Haynesville/Bossier Shale play provides a multi-year inventory of low-risk development drilling opportunities. In fact, even in this difficult operating environment, Comstock's Haynesville program continues to achieve excellent results. Supplemented with a low cost structure, Comstock remains well positioned to maintain a strong growth trajectory in the near- to-medium term. However, the company, which derives its reserves/production from oil and natural gas, has seen its sales and income drop drastically in recent quarters due to the drop in commodity prices.”

CRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $3.75 to $8.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) traded down 2.24% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. 127,645 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The stock’s market cap is $134.95 million.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.45) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $50.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post ($12.19) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/comstock-resources-inc-crk-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research/1146430.html.

In other Comstock Resources news, CEO M Jay Allison sold 8,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $80,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,460.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cecil E. Martin, Jr. purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,989.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Comstock Resources by 10.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,641,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 154,700 shares during the period. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 114,614 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 842,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 137,825 shares during the period. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc is an energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The Company operates in the segment of exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Company’s oil and gas operations are concentrated in Texas and Louisiana.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.