Compass Point Raises Square, Inc. (SQ) Price Target to $19.00

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) had its target price lifted by Compass Point from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Mizuho reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Pacific Crest raised shares of Square to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.08 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) traded down 0.299% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.015. 3,582,174 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. Square has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The stock’s market cap is $5.29 billion.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Square had a negative net margin of 12.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business earned $439 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Square will post ($0.55) EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 381,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $4,791,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $4,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,766.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at about $102,710,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Square by 131.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,813,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,086,000 after buying an additional 6,140,745 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at about $62,843,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 139.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 4,051,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,240,000 after buying an additional 2,358,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Square by 3,618.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,891,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,379,000 after buying an additional 3,787,163 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc enables payment processing, and also offers financial and marketing services. The Company provides sellers various tools to start, run, manage and grow their businesses. It serves sellers of all sizes, ranging from a single vendor at a farmers’ market to multinational businesses. It serves as a payment service provider, acting as the touch point for the seller to the rest of the payment chain.

