Commonwealth Bank of Australia Reduces Stake in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (PNC)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia cut its position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) during the third quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) during the third quarter worth approximately $7,883,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 10.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 14.4% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) traded up 0.40% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,402,341 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.66 and a 200-day moving average of $95.14. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.40 and a 12 month high of $119.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business earned $3.83 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Vetr downgraded PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $95.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.42.

In other PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 179,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $19,349,246.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,222,155.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Rockey sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $1,524,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) is a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Company operates through six segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, Residential Mortgage Banking, BlackRock and Non-Strategic Assets Portfolio.

