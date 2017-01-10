Commonwealth Bank of Australia Has $7,394,000 Position in Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia cut its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Seagate Technology PLC were worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology PLC during the third quarter worth $104,000. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology PLC during the third quarter worth $107,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology PLC by 448.6% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Seagate Technology PLC by 30.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology PLC by 65.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) traded down 0.644% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.805. The company had a trading volume of 2,684,943 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.933 and a beta of 2.04. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $41.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The data storage provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Seagate Technology PLC had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post $3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Seagate Technology PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STX. Guggenheim began coverage on Seagate Technology PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.77.

About Seagate Technology PLC

Seagate Technology public limited company is a provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives (HDDs). In addition to HDDs, it produces a range of electronic data storage products, including solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) cards and serial advanced technology architecture (SATA) controllers.

