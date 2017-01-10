Commonwealth Bank of Australia Has $7,307,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Keeley Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanaly Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) traded down 0.01% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.31. 1,285,385 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.50 and a 200 day moving average of $115.71. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.23 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The business earned $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post $9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/commonwealth-bank-of-australia-has-7307000-position-in-the-travelers-companies-inc-trv/1146829.html.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Saturday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.25 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,254 shares in the company, valued at $26,134,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.19 per share, with a total value of $214,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,665.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing a range of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations and individuals. It operates through three segments: Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.