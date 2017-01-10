Commonwealth Bank of Australia Buys 9,800 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation were worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Incline Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation during the third quarter worth about $492,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation during the third quarter worth about $219,000. KCG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 1,505.7% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 98,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 92,434 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation during the third quarter worth about $1,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. Marathon Petroleum Corporation had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s payout ratio is 67.61%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum Corporation from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Marathon Petroleum Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America Corporation set a $59.00 price target on Marathon Petroleum Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Marathon Petroleum Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.28.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is engaged in petroleum product refining, marketing, retail and transportation businesses in the United States and the east of the Mississippi. The Company’s segments include Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. Its Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its approximately seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products.

