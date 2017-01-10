Commonwealth Bank of Australia Acquires 51,688 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 63.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,688 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC by 5,138.8% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC by 13.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International PLC during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC by 52.5% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC by 164.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) traded up 2.37% on Tuesday, hitting $43.61. 11,604,042 shares of the stock were exchanged. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $28.94 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The firm’s market cap is $40.81 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.02.

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Johnson Controls International PLC had a positive return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post $2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Johnson Controls International PLC’s payout ratio is currently -208.72%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.54 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International PLC in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $52.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Johnson Controls International PLC Company Profile

Johnson Controls, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides products, services and solutions to optimize energy and operational efficiencies of buildings; lead-acid automotive batteries and advanced batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles, and seating and interior systems for automobiles. The Company operates in two segments: Building Efficiency and Power Solutions.

