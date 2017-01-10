Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Stock Price Down 7.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC)’s share price was down 7.9% on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $20.78 and last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 5,583,047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Commercial Metals Company had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm earned $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Commercial Metals Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Commercial Metals Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Commercial Metals Company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals Company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Commercial Metals Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

In related news, VP Adam B. Batchelor sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $109,427.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,125.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Massaro sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $49,678.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals Company by 29.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,720,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,973,000 after buying an additional 2,888,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Commercial Metals Company by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,817,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,763,000 after buying an additional 454,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Commercial Metals Company by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,547,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,758,000 after buying an additional 399,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Commercial Metals Company by 27.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,647,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,052,000 after buying an additional 777,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Commercial Metals Company by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,495,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,072,000 after buying an additional 107,669 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/commercial-metals-company-cmc-stock-price-down-7-9-on-disappointing-earnings/1145720.html.

Commercial Metals Company Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network. The Company’s Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. The Americas Mills segment consists of steel mills, commonly referred to as minimills that produce reinforcing bar (rebar), angles, flats and rounds.

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.