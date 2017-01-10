Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (CXP) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.09% of Columbia Property Trust worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,047,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,453,000 after buying an additional 52,899 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 611.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 297,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 255,867 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 271,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 301,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 207,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) traded down 0.28% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.29. 480,476 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.16. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $24.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.38. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $113.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Columbia Property Trust’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust, Inc. will post $0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The Company conducts business through Columbia Property Trust Operating Partnership, L.P. (Columbia Property Trust OP), which acquires, develops, owns, leases and operates real properties through subsidiaries or through joint ventures.

