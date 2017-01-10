Colony Capital, Inc (CLNY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE:CLNY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. FBR & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) opened at 21.26 on Wednesday. Colony Capital has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 179.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colony Capital by 57.7% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the second quarter valued at $173,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Colony Capital by 40.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Colony Capital by 9.0% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the third quarter valued at $191,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc, formerly Colony Financial, Inc, is a global real estate and investment management company. The Company operates through five segments: Real Estate Equity, including Light industrial real estate assets and operating platform; Single-family residential rentals through an investment in Colony Starwood Homes and Other real estate equity investments; Real Estate Debt, which includes loan originations and acquisitions, and Investment Management, which includes investment management of the Company-sponsored funds and other investment vehicles.

